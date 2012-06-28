(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings says that the strength of packaged food and consumer companies' pricing power will be tested as the consumer environment remains lacklustre, mainly in developed markets. In addition, M&A risk is medium to high, at least for bolt-on acquisitions, for many Europe-based food and consumer groups as well as risks derived from excessive scale or group complexity.

A series of recent investor meetings with Fitch's EMEA Food, Beverage and Tobacco team in London, Frankfurt, Munich and Paris underlined that many of the concerns for European packaged food and consumer companies that the agency emphasised in its "2012 Outlook - EMEA Packaged Food and Consumer" report in December 2011 are still very much at the forefront of investors' minds.

A frequently raised question at the investor meetings was how well insulated companies are against the prospect of continuing weak demand in the mature world. As the tailwinds of elevated selling prices roll off, the focus remains on how Europe-based packaged food and consumer goods companies can boost (volume) organic growth. Diversification critically offsets the challenging consumer environment in mature economies. Consumers in some emerging nations are also willing to pay a premium for the perceived high standard of quality and safety offered by western brands; therefore the 'premiumisation' trend continues to drive organic growth and product mix in this part of the world.

Fitch therefore expects revenue growth to remain positive, driven by emerging economies despite recent evidence of a slowdown in consumption in some markets. However profitability will be under pressure as competition remains fierce and the scope for meaningful new cost savings from restructuring operations diminishes. Moreover, as the internet has increased price transparency across both food and non-food product categories, suppliers therefore need to adapt supply chains to evolving channels to market especially in developed markets.

The recent profit warnings of Danone and Procter and Gamble highlight some of the risks affecting these sectors, although some features seem to be confined to these entities.

Both companies are faced with the difficulty in raising prices in certain markets when competitors decide to hold off and subsequently need to unwind such strategy to keep prices low and reinvest in marketing and promotions to recoup market share. With unemployment in the eurozone running at 11% in April 2012 (the highest since records began in 1995) and Spain with the highest rate in the eurozone at 24.3%, it also reflects the sustained migration towards retailers' private labels for cash-strapped consumers and a strong focus on 'value for money' deals. This situation will not abate until the eurozone sovereign debt crisis is solved.

Two other factors that come to the forefront are the necessity to keep a lean cost base and manage the inherent complexities derived from a large scale. Unilever (A+/Stable Outlook) and Nestle (AA+/Negative Outlook) are two examples of companies that have maintained their cost leadership, only followed by Procter and Gamble in February 2012 when it announced a targeted USD10bn in cost cutting by 2016.

The challenges of managing a large group with high portfolio and geographic expansions cannot be underestimated. Fitch's view is that large successful packaged food and consumer companies are those that can demonstrate proven innovation skills and consistent organic growth or strong culture (such as Nestle or L'Oreal ) and a track record in keeping a disciplined approach towards not over-paying and successfully integrating past acquisitions - as most well-known names have demonstrated -besides Premier Foods and its debt-funded acquisition of RHM (Hovis) in 2007.