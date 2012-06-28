(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings says positive rating momentum in
emerging Asia has stalled amid slower improvement in sovereign balance sheets
and, for some countries, concerns over high and rising leverage in the private
sector.
In a recently published special report, Fitch says the region's two giants,
China and India - are on Negative Outlook (for China, the Local Currency 'AA-'
rating only). Korea's Foreign Currency rating of 'A+' is on Positive Outlook,
alone in the region. The narrow balance of Negative Outlooks testifies to the
stalling of upward rating momentum in the region, although this should be seen
in the context of a run of positive actions in 2010-2011. The remaining eight
emerging Asia sovereigns rated by Fitch are on Stable Outlook.
Fitch has cut its 2012 growth forecast for emerging Asia to 6.3% from 6.9% in
2011. Despite the lower forecast, emerging Asia is projected to remain the
world's fastest-growing region. Part of the weakening reflects global pressures
including a deteriorating outlook for the eurozone. Emerging Asia's exports
weakened in Q112 at a pace not seen since 2009, although the most recent data
show some pick-up. However, there are also home-grown sources of weakness. All
three of the region's biggest economies - China, India and Korea - are showing
the lagged effects of counter-inflationary policy tightening in 2010-2011.
Emerging Asia is importing loose monetary conditions from the high-income
economies, in particular the US, via more-or-less fixed exchange rates in many
countries. Low real interest rates have spurred credit growth. Bank credit to
the private sector is already back to 1997 levels relative to GDP for emerging
Asia excluding China. This is largely driven by India and Korea, while leverage
remains below 1997 peaks in south-east Asia. Two large Asian economies, China
and Indonesia, are assigned the highest-risk '3' score in Fitch's
macro-prudential risk assessment framework on the pace of credit and asset-price
growth. Elsewhere, the pace of growth of private sector leverage is a risk to
varying degrees for the sovereign credit profiles of Philippines 'BB+', Thailand
'BBB', and Mongolia 'B+'.
The sole rating action among the five-strong club of high-income Asian
sovereigns was Fitch's downgrade of Japan to 'A+'/Negative Outlook on 22 May on
risks over the outlook for the country's public finances. Since the downgrade
there is growing certainty that a law to allow Japan's consumption tax to be
raised in 2014-15 will be passed. The tax hike would help to achieve the
government's medium-term fiscal consolidation plan. However, Fitch notes the tax
hike is back-dated and the agency believes there is still considerable political
risk to the move.
The report, "Sovereign Review and Outlook: June 2012", is available at
www.fitchratings.com.