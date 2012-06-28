(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- True Move Co. Ltd. ---------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 89784V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Dec-2008 B/-- B/--

05-Jun-2007 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Thailand-based wireless service provider True Move Co. Ltd. reflects the company's deteriorating operating performance, high leverage, and exposure to regulatory risk. True Move's strategic importance to its parent, True Corp. Public Co. Ltd. (not rated), and its fair market position partly mitigate these risks.

We assess True Move's business risk profile to be "vulnerable". The company's operating performance weakened in 2011 and its EBITDA margins declined to 18.6% from 23% in 2009. We expect the deterioration to continue due to True Corp.'s strategy to move True Move's high average revenue per user (ARPU) customers to True Move H, which handles True Corp.'s 3G operations. The strategy can help True Move mitigate the potential risk over extension of True Move's second generation spectrum concession agreement, which expires in September 2013. Nevertheless, we believe funds are fungible across True Mobile Group (True Corp.'s wireless operations) and this offsets the risk of True Corp. moving True Move customers to True Move H.

True Move's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile mainly reflects the company's significant debt burden and the pressure on its profitability. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, True Move's ratio of debt to EBITDA was 5.4x, ratio of total debt to capital was about 100%, and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 16.5%. The debt increased as True Move repurchased most of its maturing foreign currency bonds at a premium and its working capital deteriorated.

Thailand continues to have above-average regulatory risk, in our view. Uncertainty still surrounds the conversion of existing concessions--some of which expire next year--into licenses. The 3G spectrum auction has also been considerably delayed. However, we believe the risk is moderating due to steps taken by the newly appointed telecom sector regulator.