Summary analysis -- OAO Severstal --------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 858057

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

14-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--

17-Jul-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

24-Jul-2007 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The ratings on the Russian vertically integrated steel group OAO Severstal are constrained by our view of the highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and competitive nature of the steel industry. Steel margins are relatively weak and, in our view, will continue to be pressured by global macroeconomic uncertainties. In addition, Severstal is exposed to the risk of operatingin Russia, where its key cash-generative assets are located.

The key factors supporting the ratings include Severstal's healthy credit metrics and moderate financial policy. While steel margins are under pressure, Severstal benefits from full vertical integration into iron ore and coking coal mining, where margins continue to be robust and price declines are much less pronounced. Severstal's low cost position in Russia and its solid share on the Russian steel market additionally support the rating.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect Severstal's 2012 EBITDA to be considerably lower than $3.6 billion generated in 2011, owing to relatively weak steel prices. Still, we expect Severstal's mining segment to perform healthily because declines in iron ore and coking coal prices have been much less pronounced. Furthermore, now that expansion and modernization investments have been completed at Severstal's North American plants, we expect this segment to increase its profits moderately. In the longer run, we expect steel margins to improve somewhat but mining margins to gradually soften, which should translate into about $2.7 billion-$3.2 billion EBITDA on average through the cycle. Nevertheless, the steel industry is highly volatile, and we therefore expect Severstal's profitability to fluctuate with the industry cycle.