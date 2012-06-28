(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Severstal Columbus LLC ------------------------ 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Feb-2010 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Severstal Columbus LLC, a U.S.-based steelmaker indirectly 100% owned by Russian steelmaker OAO Severstal, reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'b-', plus one notch for parental support from Severstal. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) reflects our view of Severstal Columbus' "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.