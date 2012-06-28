(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Cable & Wireless Ltd. ---------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Telephone
communications,
exc. radio
Mult. CUSIP6: G17416
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B
01-Feb-2006 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£200 mil 8.75% bnds due 08/06/2012 B+ 16-Feb-2010
(d)