(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
Overview
-- In our view, U.K.-based telecommunications services provider Cable & Wireless
Communications PLC (CWC) is likely to significantly improve its discretionary cash flow
generation over the near term, as a result of lower dividend payments and capital investments.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on CWC to stable from negative, and affirming our
'BB/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CWC is likely to report relatively stable
revenues, maintain an EBITDA margin of about 30%, and improve its credit metrics as a result of
debt repayment with excess cash and free cash flow.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based
telecommunications services provider Cable & Wireless Communications PLC (CWC) to stable from
negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit
ratings on CWC.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue ratings on the GBP200 million senior unsecured
bonds due March 2019 issued by Cable and Wireless International Finance B.V., and
the GBP200 million senior unsecured bonds due August 2012 issued by Cable and Wireless Ltd.
In addition, we affirmed our issue rating of 'BB' on the $500 million senior secured bonds
due February 2017 and the $400 million senior secured bonds due January 2020, both issued by
CWC's financing subsidiary Sable International Finance Ltd.