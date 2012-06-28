BRIEF-Niagara ventures announces going private transaction
* Its board of directors has unanimously approved a proposed going private transaction
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Evonik Industries ----------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-May-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
06-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
21-Sep-2010 BB+/B BB+/B
Rationale
The ratings on German chemical manufacturer Evonik Industries (Evonik) are underpinned by its "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services equalizes the ratings on Evonik's fully owned subsidiary, Evonik Degussa GmbH, with those on the parent. Evonik is 74.99% owned by public entity RAG-Stiftung and 25.01% by funds of private equity investor CVC Capital Partners. The group has been considering the possibility of an IPO, although recent market uncertainty has delayed it.
* Leadfx Inc - received a $2 million unsecured, interest-free loan from Sentient Global Resource Fund IV, LP to help meet its working capital needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. reports 5 pct passive stake in Myriad Genetics Inc as of Feb 9 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lDFO9O) Further company coverage: