Overview

-- On the July 2011 interest payment date (IPD), the Main loan (6% of the pool) matured but failed to repay, and was subsequently transferred to special servicing.

-- On the October 2011 IPD, the special servicing fees associated with this loan caused an interest shortfall on the class G notes, as the fees are neither covered by the liquidity facility nor absorbed by the unrated class X notes.

-- We expect that the interest shortfall will continue to occur while the loan remains in special servicing.

-- Accordingly, we have lowered our rating on the class G notes to 'D (sf)'.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' its credit rating on DECO 15 - Pan Europe 6 Ltd.'s class G notes (see list below).

Our rating action follows an interest shortfall on the class G notes on the October 20111 interest payment date (IPD).

On the July 2011 IPD, the Main loan matured but as it failed to repay, it was subsequently transferred to special servicing. The special servicing fees that accrued from July to October caused an interest shortfall on the class G notes on the October IPD. The special servicing fees are neither covered by the liquidity facility nor absorbed by the unrated class X notes.

We expect interest shortfalls to recur on this class of notes while the Main loan remains in special servicing. We further note that there is an increased likelihood of additional interest shortfalls occurring on the class G notes if the Plus loan, which is scheduled to mature in January 2012 and is currently in breach of its debt service coverage ratio covenant, is transferred to special servicing.

Our ratings address timely payment of interest (along with repayment of principal no later than the legal final maturity date). As a result of the interest shortfall on the class G notes and because we believe this class is susceptible to principal losses, we have lowered our rating to 'D (sf)'.

DECO 15 - Pan Europe is a European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, which closed in 2007. It is currently backed by nine loans (down from 10 at closing) secured against commercial properties in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The legal final maturity date of the notes is in April 2018.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating action based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").