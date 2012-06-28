(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We believe that weakened economic prospects in Tunisia are likely to challenge its banks.
-- We are lowering our economic risk score, a component of the Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment (BICRA), to '8' from '7' based on our revised assessment of economic resilience to
"very high risk" from "high risk" and our assessment of credit risk in the economy to "extremely
high risk" from "very high risk".
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Tunisia at group '8'.
-- The industry risk score, a second BICRA component, remains unchanged at '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Tunisia (BB/Stable/B) at group '8'. It also lowered
its economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '8' from '7'. The industry risk score, a
second BICRA component, remains unchanged at '8'.
RATIONALE
The lowered assessment of "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the economy" reflects
our view that economic, fiscal, and external indicators--both in reported data and in our
revised forecasts--are now weaker than we previously anticipated and will affect Tunisia's
banking sector. Economic deterioration will weigh on banks by increasing credit costs and
lowering revenue generating capacity. On May 23, 2012, we lowered the sovereign credit ratings
on the Republic of Tunisia to 'BB/B' and assigned a stable outlook (see "Tunisia Foreign And
Local Currency Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B' On Weaker Economic Indicators; Outlook Stable,"
