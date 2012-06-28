(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

Summary analysis -- First City Monument Bank ---------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Nigeria

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-May-2012 B/B B/B

22-May-2008 B+/B B+/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B

SACP b

Anchor bb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Increasing business diversification, although it remains exposed to

Nigeria's high-risk operating environment.

-- Low level of nonperforming loans.

-- Highly liquid balance sheet.

Weaknesses:

-- Contractually short-term funding.

-- Moderate and volatile loan loss experience.

-- Exposed to foreign currency lending and high loan concentrations.

-- Middle-tier bank in competitive Nigerian banking sector.

Outlook

The stable outlook on First City Monument Bank (FCMB) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the next two years will see stable economic growth, with minor currency fluctuations. We forecast that GDP growth will be around 6% in 2012/2013. The economic growth is somewhat dependent on oil prices, which provide a majority of government revenues, although the economy is diversifying. We expect the oil price to remain at levels that enable the government to continue to spend on infrastructure and boost growth in the private sector. The merger with Finbank PLC (not rated) is expected to improve FCMB's business position through local market diversification and a larger branch network and deposit franchise. However, our opinion of FCMB's business position would improve if the bank continued to increase its market share and improve its competitiveness, thereby creating a sustainable track record of revenue stability. We expect better risk management and a stable economic climate to lead to signs of improvement in the risk position during the next two years. We would consider the risk position adequate if we saw that FCMB's loan-loss experience compared adequately with that of the top-tier banks in Nigeria over a three-year period. We would also look for signs that diversification of the loan portfolio had improved and that loan concentrations had become more comparable with those of its peers. We expect our view of capitalization to remain at "adequate" for the next 12-18 months. However, we could lower the ratings if the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio fell below 5% within next 18 months due to much-higher-than-expected loan growth or if excessive losses were to materialize. A significant reduction in liquidity or an increase in funding concentrations could also put the ratings on the bank under pressure.

