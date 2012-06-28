(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and all
instrument ratings of SCANA Corp. (SCG) and its regulated subsidiaries South Carolina
Electric and Gas Company (SCE&G) and Public Service Company of North Carolina (PSNC). The Rating
Outlook for all entities is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the commercial paper rating of South
Carolina Fuel Company. A full list of the rating actions appears at the end of this release.
Key Ratings Drivers
Predictable utility earnings: SCG's two regulated utilities, SCE&G and PSNC, which account
for approximately 96% of consolidated net income, provide a predictable source of earnings and
cash flow. Each of the utilities operates with fuel recovery and weather normalization
adjustment mechanisms that limit commodity price exposure and volumetric risk and consequently
reduce business risk.
Sizeable Nuclear Construction Program: The ratings also reflect the substantial financial
commitment of SCE&G's plan to construct two nuclear units for service in 2017 and 2018,
respectively, and the beneficial impact of the Base Load Review Act (BLRA). SCE&G owns 55% of
each nuclear unit. Staying on schedule and within budget is critical to maintaining the existing
ratings. Approximately $1.4 billion of the $5.8 billion projected cost was expended through
2011. Management projects spending an additional $2.7 billion between 2012 and 2014, with a peak
of about $1 billion in 2014, leaving approximately $1.6 billion of capital investment in the
2015-2018 period.