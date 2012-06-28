(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch believes the federal appeals court decision to
uphold the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas rules will
limit the use of coal for electricity generation and increase the nation's
reliance on other fuel options. We also believe it will severely constrain the
construction of future coal-fired plants. The U.S. Court of Appeals said the EPA
was correct in using existing federal laws to reduce emissions of six gasses,
including carbon dioxide, by denying two of the challenges and dismissing the
others yesterday.
The effects of these rules are expected to further strain the operations of
older, smaller coal-fired plants already struggling to address imposed
restrictions on other pollutants. Many of these plants may be prematurely
retired, as significant new investment would be needed to meet prescribed
emissions requirements. Most are located in the Midwest and central states,
including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan. We also foresee a
continued reduction in the use of coal as a fuel and an increase in the use of
natural gas. Fuel price dynamics have already begun a large shift for some
electricity producers. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
in April 2011, almost twice as much of U.S. net power output was generated from
coal than natural gas-fired units. In April 2012, they contributed nearly the
same. Other power resources, including nuclear, may also be given greater
consideration going forward.
Future construction of coal-fired plants is unlikely given these rules and a
myriad of others due this year and next. We will monitor the effects of the
potential coincident retiring and lack of new construction closely.
The effects on bondholders is expected to vary based on issuer-specific factors,
including power supply mix relative to the region, state environmental
initiatives, rate flexibility, recourse to regulated cost recovery, and the
owner's debt, leverage, and capital structure, among others.