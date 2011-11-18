BRIEF-CMB International reports 9-month loss before tax of $1.8 million
* 9-month revenue of $3.6 million Source: http://bit.ly/2kPFF0B Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Nov 18 Rosevrobank
*Moody's withdraws P(B1) rating of Rosevrobank's MTN programme
* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 1.36 billion rupees
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.