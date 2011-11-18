(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18- Fitch Ratings believes that the application of Solvency II insurance
standards to defined benefit (DB) pension schemes could severely impair the
profitability and credit profiles of UK corporates with such schemes. At its
most extreme, it could cost companies hundreds of billions of pounds in
additional funding.
We think it is likely that any final rules will increase funding needs by
less than these more extreme estimates imply - but for the moment the high level
of uncertainty in the process means this is a risk which cannot be ignored.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pension Authority (EIOPA) announced
on Wednesday that it would conduct its first impact assessment (QIS1) of the
current proposals for the application of a Solvency II-like regime to funded DB
pensions next year.
Funding of the UK's DB pension schemes incorporates a great deal of
flexibility. Company contributions are determined in a triennial funding
valuation, based on a fixed actuarial methodology. If there is any shortfall,
the sponsoring employer and pension trustees agree a strategy to bring the plan
up to 100% funding over a period typically no longer than 10 years. In practice
this has led to companies running funding deficits of 10% to 20% of liabilities
at many points in the cycle. Trustees and the pension regulator typically take a
pragmatic approach on funding, especially when companies' cash flows are under
pressure.
Solvency II could affect both the quantity and mix of assets that must be
held to satisfy a given pension provision, and the timing over which any
shortfall must be met. Basic liabilities are likely to be higher if insurance
company valuation methodologies are adopted. For example insurance companies
typically use mortality assumptions that assume far greater improvements in
longevity than company pension schemes do.
In addition to covering higher basic liabilities, assets would also be
needed to cover a capital reserve buffer - to ensure the scheme remains fully
funded to deal with all possible outcomes. Under current proposals for insurance
companies under Solvency II this requires schemes to remain fully funded to deal
with all possible outcomes to a conservative one-in-200 probability. This buffer
could potentially be a significant proportion of liabilities if applied to
corporates.
The size of the capital reserve buffer heavily depends on asset allocations
- with more volatile assets attracting higher capital reserve requirements. This
is likely to accelerate the trend away from investments in equities and towards
gilts, which incur lower capital charges. But while reducing asset volatility
they will also reduce expected returns.
The combination of lower expected returns and tighter funding requirements
would be a significant one-off and ongoing cashflow drain to companies. The UK's
Confederation of British Industry estimates the cost of meeting Solvency II for
UK companies is in the order of GBP500bn, and we think this is realistic as a
'worst-case' scenario. We derive a rough figure by taking the current estimated
buy-out cost for UK companies - estimated by the Pension Protection Fund at
GBP158.6bn as at 31 October 2011, based on gross liabilities of GBP1159.1bn -
then add adjustments to liabilities for tighter assumptions, and capital
buffers.
These kinds of increases could be enough to threaten the credit profiles of
European corporates with significant DB schemes if enforced in the short term.
However, Fitch would expect any direct funding impact to be mitigated by
allowing firms some time to adapt to the new rules.
The additional costs will also likely cause employers to take even greater
steps to close down DB schemes, minimising liabilities to the extent that they
can - accelerating an ongoing process.
Whether Solvency II should be extended to cover all funded DB pension
schemes is one of the topics of an ongoing EIOPA consultation. It is by no means
certain that this will ultimately require the application of Solvency II, or a
similarly strict set of legislation, to UK DB schemes. If it is, it is likely
that some of the proposals - such as a 'holistic' balance sheet approach which
includes sponsor covenant and Pension Protection Fund guarantees as assets -
will also mitigate the impact on companies.