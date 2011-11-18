(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Fitch Ratings judges that the Italian sovereign is losing market access, which is not our base case but is a risk highlighted in a report published yesterday, then we will increase the stresses incorporated in our covered bond rating criteria.

This would affect covered bonds with exposure to Italian assets, such as mortgage Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG), but also other European covered bonds secured by Italian public sector debt. Some of these are already under review since the downgrade of Italy to A+/Negative on 7 October.

We placed seven Italian OBG and three German public sector Pfandbriefe on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) after the sovereign was downgraded. Since then, Italy's near and medium-term economic growth prospects have deteriorated. Refinancing spreads for assets found in Italian cover pools, such as mortgage loans and public sector debt, have increased further.

If Italy loses market access and the sovereign were downgraded to a low investment grade category, this would have two consequences for covered bond ratings.

Scarcity of available liquidity for cover assets would reduce the possible rating uplift between an Italian issuer and its mortgage covered bond rating. It is likely that the current liquidity gap protection in the form of twelve to fifteen months maturity extension for the mortgage OBG would only enable an uplift of one notch in terms of probability of default above the issuer default rating (IDR) of the issuing bank, to which a maximum two notches (or up to three notches if the rating of the covered bond on a probability of default basis is not investment grade) could be assigned to reflect recoveries in the case of default.

If Italy were to be downgraded, some of the banks that issue covered bonds would also be downgraded. The linkage between the covered bond rating and the issuer means that the covered bond could also be downgraded.

An increase in stressed refinancing cost assumptions will lead to an increase in the percentage of overcollateralisation supporting a given rating both for mortgage OBG and European public sector covered bonds exposed to Italian public sector debt. Fitch expects this rise in overcollateralisation to occur despite the fact that the mortgage covered bonds rating would be lower than today