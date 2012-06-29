UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, June 29 Britain's financial regulator said on Friday it had reached agreement with the country's four biggest high street banks in relation to the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products.
The Financial Services Authority said it had reached an agreement with Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS.
Lloyds issued a separate statement saying it did not expect the financial impact from the settlement to be material.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts