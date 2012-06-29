LONDON, June 29 British buyout group Melrose Plc NYN.L on Friday said it had agreed to buy German utility-meter maker Elster Group SE E8D1.F ELT.N in a deal worth $2.3 billion.The deal will see Melrose pay $20.50 for each Elster American depositary share. The offer resresents a premium of 48.6 percent to the price of Elster shares on June 11, Melrose said.If completed, the deal would mark Melrose's first major purchase in four years.Melrose said the deal had the backing of around 64 percent of Elster shareholders so far.

