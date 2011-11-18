BRIEF-Gjensidige board member bought 3,500 shares
* John Giverholt, board member in Gjensidige Forsikring asa, has today bougt 3,500 shares in Gjensidige at nok 134.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 South African RMBS performance
*Moody's South African RMBS performance remained stable in September 2011
* John Giverholt, board member in Gjensidige Forsikring asa, has today bougt 3,500 shares in Gjensidige at nok 134.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 preliminary net banking income 80.3 million euros ($85.39 million) versus 99.0 million euros a year ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse warned on Friday the United States should be cautious in any revamp of banking regulations to ensure the lessons of the financial crisis are not forgotten.