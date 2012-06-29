(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Santos Ltd. ----------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Crude petroleum

and natural gas

Mult. CUSIP6: 803021

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Sep-1999 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

05-Aug-1998 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Australian midsize oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. reflect our opinion of the company's conservative funding approach to large projects, contracted gas cash flow, improving asset diversity, and strong liquidity and financial flexibility. These factors are tempered by Santos' strategy to expand into liquefied natural gas (LNG), which we believe could introduce higher business and financial risks to the company during the development stage; and its increasing exposure to oil price volatility.