June 29

OVERVIEW

-- Toshiba Sogo Finance Beneficiary Certificate Series 4 is a securitization transaction in which trust certificates issued in February 2004 are backed by condominium investment loan receivables that Aeon Housing Loan Service (formerly, Toshiba Sogo Finance) originated.

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pool has been almost within our assumptions, and credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of principal on the rated certificates.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A and our 'AA (sf)' rating on class B issued under this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A and its 'AA (sf)' rating on class B of the Toshiba Sogo Finance Beneficiary Certificate Series 4 issued in February 2004 (see list below).

In analyzing the credit quality of the transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the trustee, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1).