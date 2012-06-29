BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Toyota Tsusho Corp. ------------------------------------ 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 89240C
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
20-Dec-2007 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥10 bil 1.55% bnds ser 8 due 10/18/2012 A 20-Dec-2007
10 bil 1.09% bnds ser 9 due 05/20/2015 A 20-Dec-2007
¥10 bil var rate bnds ser 11 due 12/21/2016 A 20-Dec-2007
¥15 bil 2.26% bnds ser 14 due 06/08/2016 A 20-Dec-2007
¥20 bil 1.648% bnds ser 15 due 03/11/2014 A 04-Mar-2009
¥30 bil 1.35% bnds ser 16 due 12/08/2021 A 02-Dec-2011
JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥300 bil A-1 29-Jun-2012
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: