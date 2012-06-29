(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hidili Industry International Development Ltd. 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Neg/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Bituminous coal

and

lignite-surface

Mult. CUSIP6: 42952U

Mult. CUSIP6: 42952W

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2011 B+/-- B+/--

18-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Hidili Industry International Development Ltd. reflects the company's small scale and limited diversification. The rating also reflects Hidili's exposure to high industry risk due to environment and safety issues, and the company's limited record of achieving rapid production growth targets. Hidili's above average profitability, competitive advantage because of the proximity of the company's mines to customers in south China, and the good long-term demand prospects for coking coal offset the above weaknesses. We assess the company's business risk profile to be "weak" and its financial risk profile to be "aggressive".

Hidili's narrow product offerings and high concentration risk are key constraints for the rating. The company's product mix includes raw coal, clean coal, and coke. In addition, Hidili's coal mines are geographically concentrated in China's Sichuan, Guizhou, and Yunan provinces. Also, the mines in Guizhou and Yunan are close to each other, exposing the company to local economic and natural disaster risks. Hidili's customer concentration has improved over the past one year. Its top five customers accounted for around 52% of its revenue in 2011.