(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Japan Housing
Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) are not immediately affected by the Cabinet
Advisory Committee's announcement of its final report on JHF's future. We believe that
the measures recommended in the report do not materially diminish JHF's
critical role and integral link with the government of Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+). However, we note that the committee report does not
represent the government's final ruling on JHF's future. Nor does it discuss
the potential impact of the recommended measures on JHF's currently weak
financial standing and how to address the weakness, which is reflected in
JHF's noninvestment-grade stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
Standard & Poor's will review any impact on JHF's future role and link with
the government if: (1) the government decides to adopt a legally binding
version of measures that are materially different from those recommended in
the report; or (2) we see other factors signaling a weakening in the
government's likelihood to support JHF, such as government inaction despite
further worsening of JHF's SACP.