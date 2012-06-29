(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned 'AA+/Negative' ratings to Deutsche Bank SAE's
mortgage covered bonds.
-- Our ratings on Deutsche Bank SAE's covered bonds incorporate the
maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria, capped by the
sovereign rating on Spain in line with our June 2011 criteria. The ratings on
the covered bonds are on negative outlook, to reflect the negative outlook of
the sovereign rating on Spain.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+' long-term credit rating to
Deutsche Bank, S.A.E.'s mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). The ratings on the
covered bonds are on negative outlook (see list below).
Deutsche Bank SAE is one of the leading international banks with a presence in
the Spanish market. It offers financial services through two business areas:
Private Clients & Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate & Investment Banking.
With approximately 2,700 employees, it provides service to over 600,000
customers through 253 offices in 17 Spanish regions.