UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex posts higher-than-expected profit
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, partly helped by higher volumes in Mexico, the UK and Germany.
Nov 21 Dyckerhoff AG .
* Moody's affirms Dyckerhoff's issuer rating at Baa2; outlook remains negative
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, partly helped by higher volumes in Mexico, the UK and Germany.
Feb 9 Mexico's cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales.
* Adds to string of problems at world's No.2 copper mine (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment)