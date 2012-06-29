BRIEF-QBE Insurance group Fy net profit $844 mln vs $687 mln
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Belgium-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI; A/Stable/A-1) are unaffected by today's announcement that the group is to acquire the stake in Mexico brewer Grupo Modelo that it doesn't already own.
The transaction adds about 0.5x to our adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage projection for ABI. Following completion of the proposed transaction, we estimate that ABI's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will move close to 2x by the end of 2013 and below 2x over the course of 2014, which we consider compatible with the existing rating. We base our projection on ABI's current ability to generate about $6 billion of discretionary cash per year. Further supporting our view is the group's commitment to reach a 2x net debt to EBITDA target.
In our opinion, the acquisition of Grupo Modelo represents a strategic opportunity for ABI to strengthen its leading beer market share in the demographically attractive Mexican market.
Feb 27 Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Monday after declines in iron ore futures and oil prices last week. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,703 points, a 36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.8 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. Health care services provider Metlifecare Ltd was the
SYDNEY, Feb 27 Australia's No. 1 insurer by premium income, QBE Insurance Group Ltd, on Monday posted a 1 percent rise in full-year cash profit, beating expectations, as it lifted prices and managed claims better.