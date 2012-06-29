Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC --- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
===============================================================================
Rationale
The 'BBB-' long-term ratings on the GBP400 million index-linked senior secured bonds (including GBP50 million variation bonds) due 2044 and the GBP250 million senior secured European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) index-linked and fixed-rate loans due 2039 issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle, Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC (the Issuer) reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below.
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Luxury carmaker BMW is considering moving planned production of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany from Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single market, the Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.