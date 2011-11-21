(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21- Fitch Ratings says that if the eurozone crisis were to intensify, capital and funding pressures on eurozone banks may force them to cut funding to their subsidiaries in the Emerging Europe region beyond the level warranted by local conditions. As a result, a reversal in net funding to the Emerging Europe region would reduce credit availability and weaken GDP growth in many countries.

"Foreign ownership of domestic banking sectors has been a rating strength in Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, as foreign banks have demonstrated their willingness and ability to support their subsidiaries prior to and through the global financial crisis when required," says Michele Napolitano, Associate Director in Fitch's Sovereign team.

"However, a further intensification of financial pressures on eurozone banks raises the risks that they may be less able to do so and, in light of the strong economic and financial links with the region, stress could spread from the eurozone to CEE banks," adds Napolitano.

Fitch's analysis suggests that lending from eurozone headquartered banks (both CEE subsidiaries and parents) to countries in the CEE region was broadly stable in H111, as macroeconomic rebalancing and deleveraging has constrained the demand for credit. However, analysis of country composition of foreign claims suggests that Greek banks have reduced lending more than other eurozone banks. This suggests that eurozone banks, if under severe pressure in their home markets, may curtail exposure to their key markets.

Fitch believes the most concrete risk arising from a deepening in the eurozone crisis is a reduction in funding availability from parent banks, which could force CEE subsidiaries to become increasingly self-sufficient. Although eurozone banks' subsidiaries would be able to sustain some reduction in funding from their parents, they could be forced to cut credit provision and shrink their balance sheets further, with an adverse effect on GDP growth. CEE countries with lower loan-to-deposit ratios and weaker links with the peripheral eurozone banks would be less affected.

CEE banks have little direct exposure to Greek or peripheral eurozone sovereign debt. But a weaker growth outlook and the adverse impact of currency depreciation on borrowers with foreign currency-denominated debt could impact asset quality.

Fitch's base case is that a Greek sovereign and/or bank default would not lead Greek banks to repatriate capital from their CEE subsidiaries, though they would be less able to provide new capital if required. Nor would the agency expect their CEE subsidiaries to be subject to deposit runs, which have not occurred so far. Fitch believes that smooth management by national central banks in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse has helped to underpin depositors' confidence in CEE banking sectors. Nevertheless, confidence effects cannot be ruled out and national central banks and regulators will need to remain vigilant.

If Western European parent banks were to start to withdraw funding at a rate beyond a controlled level in keeping with demand conditions in CEE economies, or there was a co-ordination problem in that parent banks feared their competitors might be about withdraw funding, then some form of new Vienna Initiative may be required to prevent stresses in Western Europe creating a systemic crisis in Eastern Europe.

Today's report looks at potential channels of contagion from eurozone banks to those in countries in the CEE region which have not adopted the euro. The banking sectors in Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia and Romania have the strongest links with banks from Greece and Italy. In Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic (CE3) foreign ownership is more diversified. The presence of Portuguese, Irish and Spanish banks is limited across the whole CEE region.

