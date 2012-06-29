(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kamlang Saw & Veneer Mills Private Limited (Kamlang) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

For the purpose of these ratings, Fitch has taken a consolidated view of the financial and operational profiles of four Austin group companies, namely Kamlang, B S Progressive Pvt Ltd, Silverply Pvt Ltd and AB Wood Products Pvt Ltd. These companies operate in the same line of business and have common management and strong operational interlinkages. In FY11 (year end March), combined revenues were INR881.4m and net financial leverage was 2.8x.

The ratings reflect Kamlang's limited commercial track record of around one-and-a-half years and its smaller size of operations. Estimated figures provided by Kamlang indicate revenue of INR210m for FY12.

The ratings also reflect over two-decade-long experience of the group's founders in the plywood and related businesses and the strong brand presence of 'AUSTIN Powerply'. The ratings also supported by locational advantages in terms of Kamlang's proximity to raw material sources and several subsidies, such as an interest subvention of 3% on working capital loans being available to manufacturing units in India's North-Eastern region.

Positive rating action may result from consolidated net financial leverage below 2x on a sustained basis. Conversely, consolidated net financial leverage above 4x will result in negative rating action.

Established in February 2011, Kamlang manufactures plywood, block boards, flush doors and allied products. The present installed capacity is 23,200 cubic metres per annum. The company's manufacturing facility is located at Palasbari, Assam.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Kamlang's bank loans, as follows:

- INR80m long-term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR41.5m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'