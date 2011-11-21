(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banque Palatine's (BP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

BP's IDRs are aligned with those of Groupe BPCE (GBPCE) due to its affiliation to the latter's central body, BPCE (both rated 'A+'/Stable). The affiliation means that BPCE must ensure BP's liquidity and solvency is appropriate at all times. A change in BPCE's IDRs would thus be reflected in BP's IDRs. Fitch has not assigned BP a Viability Rating as the bank's strategy and financial profile are greatly influenced by GBPCE.

BP is a small bank specialising in retail and SME lending in France, where it has a modest franchise. The bank recently underwent a strategic repositioning and will now focus on SME lending, its core business. It disposed of its stakes in non-strategic subsidiaries in 2010 and H111, following which core activities generated 74% of H111 operating profit. Operating profitability improved in H111 due to rising interest margins thanks to loan repricing and lower impairment charges. The sale of subsidiaries also boosted net results.

The bank's impaired loan ratio stood at an acceptable 4.9% at end-H111, excluding a EUR88m exposure transferred to the bank by its parent and fully guaranteed by GBPCE. Concerns remain regarding significant loan concentration and a significant 48% of the overall loan exposures were to SMEs, which are particularly exposed to the depreciated environment.

The portion of customer deposits within the bank's total funding structure represented 54% at end-H111. BP also issues short-term certificates of deposit (CD) and these are largely taken up by the bank's customers. CD volumes demonstrate a high level of stability. In accordance with the affiliation process, funding is closely monitored by GBPCE, and a liquidity back-up line is available from BPCE. Liquidity is reinforced by the availability of securities eligible for repo (EUR552m at end-H111) and readily available loans for rediscount (EUR686m).