Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Gracechurch Mortgage Financing PLC's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes series 2011-1 (see list below).

This is the fourth issuance out of the approximately GBP9 billion residential mortgage-backed program.

The mortgage loans are originated by Barclays Bank PLC (AA-/Negative/A-1+) and are prime residential mortgages to borrowers in the U.K. The transaction has a revolving structure, so the pool's characteristics can change. To avoid deterioration of the pool's credit quality, the transaction documents stipulate that asset substitution can only occur if certain conditions, mainly linked to the pool's performance, are met.

The structure allows for the issuance of scheduled amortization (notes with one or more predefined scheduled principal payments) and bullet notes (redeemed in one payment on a specific date, with the scheduled and legal maturity falling on the same date).

The series 2011-1 class 1A notes are money market notes with a legal final maturity in November 2012. The class 2A and 3A notes are scheduled amortization notes with scheduled redemption dates in February 2015 and February 2017, respectively.

Gracechurch Mortgage Financing features the unique characteristic of the mortgage reserve credit-linked note (MRCLN). The seller issues the MRCLN and its balance mirrors the current balance of the mortgage reserves.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have assigned ratings to the class 1A, 2A1, 2A2, and 3A notes issued by Gracechurch Mortgage Financing PLC, based on our criteria for rating U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).

As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding class A notes in the master trust.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K. RMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

