Derwent's financial risk profile is constrained by our forecast of continued tight interest coverage and cash flow metrics for 2012-2013 and the relatively low level of asset protection (unencumbered assets account for just 22% of the portfolio value). We believe recurring cash flow will remain flat due to the low-yield environment for good quality office assets in the West End of London, the slightly lower operating margin related to the lease structure, and rising borrowing costs. Overall, Derwent's financial metrics compare relatively unfavorably with our other rated office real estate investment trusts (REITs) such as Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise S.A. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) or Befimmo S.C.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2).

These weaknesses are mitigated by our forecast of stable operating cash flow generation, notably driven by the resilient letting activity, the well-spread debt maturity profile thanks to a proactive funding policy, and the current low level of committed capital expenditures (capex). We believe that debt leverage should rise only slightly from current low levels (the loan-to-value ratio was 33% on Dec. 31, 2011) due to an increase in development projects. We also factor in Derwent's good access to the capital markets, as demonstrated over the past two years, and to bank financing, and the prudent hedging policy against interest rate risk.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate lower like-for-like rental income growth at about 1% in 2012 and 1.5% in 2013. We believe tenant demand for office space in central London, including the West End, should decrease slightly in 2012-13 due to weak economic prospects for companies in the U.K. However, Derwent's rental values should remain stable given that the supply of office space is very limited in the West End of London and that 40% of the rents are currently below market levels.

We forecast Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA to remain flat at about GBP100 million in 2012-2013, reflecting our assumption of stable rental income, balancing slightly higher property and administrative costs.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast funds from operations (FFO) to rise to around GBP50 million in 2012-2013. Cash flow from operations should benefit from positive like-for-like rental growth and additional income from new projects like "1 Page Street." However, this is partly mitigated by the higher borrowing costs arising from recent refinancings and the cost of some hedging instruments.

In 2012-13, we see stable adjusted FFO to debt of 5%, while the LTV ratio should rise to around 37% (compared with 33% currently). We believe debt levels may rise due to higher capex needs because Derwent is planning to undertake larger-than-usual development projects (Chancery Lane and Charlotte Street, for example). We also factor in a lower level of asset disposals, although we understand that Derwent has the flexibility to defer some projects in order to manage its debt leverage.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-2'. We view Derwent's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our forecast that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

We estimate that liquidity sources for the next 12 months will mostly consist of:

-- Unrestricted cash balances of about GBP2 million;

-- Undrawn committed credit lines of GBP437 million maturing in more than one year; and

-- Our forecast of FFO of about GBP50 million for 2012.

This compares with potential liquidity uses of:

-- Debt maturities of GBP126 million within 12 months and GBP84 million in 12-24 months. There are no large debt maturities until 2016.

-- Our forecast capex of about GBP100 million in 2012, rising to GBP125 million in 2013.

Derwent refinanced GBP600 million of credit facilities in 2011. Although it has a high level of secured debt, the financial covenants are mostly set at the asset level and not at the holding (corporate) level.

We understand that Derwent had significant headroom under its financial covenants as of March 31, 2012.

Recovery analysis

The GBP175 million 6.5% secured notes due March 2026 and issued by Derwent's subsidiary, London Merchant Securities Ltd. (LMS), are rated 'A-', two notches above the corporate credit rating on Derwent. The recovery rating on the bond is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

For our detailed recovery analysis, see "London Merchant Recovery Rating Profile," published June 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that in 2012-2013 Derwent should continue to benefit from stable rental income and resilient property values for its West End property portfolio. This is supported by our view of the company's focus on investing and managing good quality assets with a long lease maturity schedule for a diversified tenant base. Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we forecast like-for-like net rental income growth of 1% in 2012, flat asset revaluation, and a slight increase in financing costs. Rating stability over the medium term is dependent on Derwent maintaining an interest coverage ratio of about 2x and an adjusted LTV ratio of less than 50%.

We could lower the rating if the interest coverage ratio falls below 2x on sustained basis. Lower cash flow generation might occur due to a longer time lag between the disposal of assets and new projects coming on stream--through significant construction delays, for example. The rating could also come under pressure from a sharp increase in the adjusted LTV ratio (that is, trending toward 50%) arising from a large debt-financed acquisition or significantly higher development capex with limited asset disposals.

Conversely, we believe that potential rating upside is limited at this stage due to Derwent's tight and constrained cash flow metrics, notably due to its low-yielding assets and high interest costs. We also view the low level of unencumbered assets as a constraint on asset protection. In light of the increasing development pipeline and our expectation of flat asset revaluation, we believe it is unlikely that Derwent will be able to maintain debt leverage at current low levels.

