-- On Nov. 17, 2011, Her Majesty's Treasury (HMT) announced the sale of Northern Rock PLC (NRK) to Virgin Money, subject to regulatory and EU merger approval. The transaction is expected to complete on Jan. 1, 2012.

-- Although in our view the sale has the longer-term potential to establish a viable new franchise in U.K. retail banking, we will review our assessment of NRK's capitalization under new ownership.

-- We are therefore placing the 'A-' long-term counterparty credit rating on NRK on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same, we are affirming our 'A-2' short-term ratings on NRK.

-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement around the transaction close date and by applying Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit rating on U.K.-incorporated Northern Rock PLC (NRK) on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings on NRK.

The rating action follows the announcement by Her Majesty's Treasury (HMT) on Nov. 17, 2011 that NRK is being sold to Virgin Money for GBP747 million in cash on closing of the sale. In addition, there is a GBP150 million Tier One note, and the potential for additional contingent consideration between GBP50-GBP80 million.

In our view, the transaction has the potential to strengthen NRK's business position over time and create a viable competitor to the larger U.K. retail banks and building societies, albeit in the context of a difficult operating environment. However, although we expect NRK to remain well capitalized over the two-year rating outlook horizon, we consider that NRK's new owner may reduce the current high level of capitalization as it seeks to increase return on equity for shareholders.

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement around the transaction close date and by applying Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria (published on Nov. 9, 2011). In particular, we will assess the impact of the sale on our assessment of NRK's capitalization. At this stage, based on the information currently available, we expect that the 'A-' long-term counterparty credit rating on NRK would either be lowered by one notch or affirmed.

