(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21-
-- In spite of its high investment levels and our expectation that its
2011 financial results will be weak, we believe that Polish Oil & Gas Company
SA (PGNiG) will be able to maintain credit ratios commensurate with the
current rating over the medium term.
-- PGNiG is in the process of acquiring the district heating and power
generation assets in Vattenfall Heat Poland (VHP). We consider this a
meaningful diversification of PGNiG's business.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on PGNiG to stable from negative
and affirming the 'BBB+' rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised the outlook on Polish Oil &
Gas Company SA (PGNiG) to stable from negative and affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term corporate
credit rating.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that despite PGNiG's high level of
investment and expected weak 2011 financial results, the group will be able to
sustainably achieve credit ratios in line with the current rating over the
medium term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Tuomas Ekholm.
We also believe that PGNiG's strategy to diversify its business from gas
supply and extraction to other domestic energy-related services and to
continue investing in its gas infrastructure outside of domestic supply and
trading, will support its business risk profile in the long term. We
anticipate that these investments will strain the group's financial risk
profile, especially given our expectation that the group's financial
performance will weaken significantly in 2011.
The ratings on PGNiG reflect our view of the group's position as the dominant
domestic gas supplier in Poland. We view the group's business risk profile as
"satisfactory," owing to its strong market position as the country's leading
domestic gas producer and importer, and owner and operator of the polish gas
storage system and main distribution networks.
We assess PNGiG's financial risk profile as "intermediate," primarily owing to
its significant investment program. PGNiG aims to spend more than Polish zloty
(PLN) 5 billion (about EUR1.1 billion) annually on investments until 2015,
allocated mainly to the expansion of upstream oil and gas exploration and
production operations and storage capacities. We understand that the group
also aims to expand further in heat and power generation. We expect the
investment plan to sustainably weaken PGNiG's financial coverage ratios from
the current comfortable level because the bulk of the investments will likely
be debt-financed.
The ratings further reflect our methodology for rating government-related
entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood
that the Republic of Poland (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2, local currency
A/Stable/A-1), PGNiG's majority owner, would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. We assess PGNiG's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb'.
"We expect that PGNiG's weak 2011 profitability, as well as its investments,
especially the acquisition of VHP, will likely significantly weaken its key
credit ratios," said Mr. Ekholm. "However, we anticipate that these ratios
will be commensurate with the current rating over the medium term."
We would consider a negative rating action if we believed that PGNiG's debt
protection measures would fall below the levels we view as commensurate with
our expectations for the 'bbb' SACP over the medium to long term. We view a
ratio of FFO to debt of more than 30% and debt to EBITDA of less than 3x as
commensurate with the rating.
