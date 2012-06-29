(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------- 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Foreign currency AA-/Stable/A-1+ Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 98982P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jun-2007 AA-/-- AA-/A-1+

05-Sep-2002 A+/-- A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Zurich Insurance Co. and the core operating subsidiaries of Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG) reflects ZIG's very strong competitive position, very strong underlying performance, and strong enterprise risk management (ERM). These strengths are partly offset by our opinion that ZIG's capitalization, although improved, remains a relative rating weakness.

The group's average underlying operating performance in 2007-2011 was very strong, despite unfavorable financial markets and operating conditions. The business operating profit (BOP) after-tax return on equity (ROE) reached 10.2% in 2011, after 12.9% in 2010, versus the group's target of 16%. The five-year average BOP-RoE was 15.2%, we believe as a result of sound and effective segmental and geographic earnings diversification, partly offset by adverse global economic and capital market conditions. We expect ZIG's BOP to be within the range of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion in 2012 and 2013 against the challenging operating environment. We also expect the group's BOP after-tax ROE to exceed 12% over the cycle.

The group's non-life combined ratio stood at about 98.8% in 2011 and 97.4% on average in 2007-2011, despite soft markets and major natural catastrophes. With lower natural catastrophe claims in first-quarter 2012, Zurich reported an increase in profitability compared to 2011 with a 94.5% combined ratio and BOP-RoE of 13.4%. We believe that the better non-life underlying technical results should compensate for lower investment income stemming from low interest rates, and reduce the potential negative effects of inflation. We expect the group's non-life insurance return on revenue (ROR) to exceed 10% and the underlying combined (loss and expense) ratio to remain between 97% and 98%, assuming an average natural catastrophe claims burden of about 2 percentage points.

Life insurance has increasingly contributed to the group's BOP, accounting for 27.8% of the average total during 2007-2011. Life insurance recorded a strong operating return on embedded value of more than 11.5% and a sound new-business margin of 2.8% based on the present value of new-business premiums (PVNBP) during 2007-2011. These results compare favorably with the corresponding returns and margins of the group's peers. The operating return on embedded value will likely exceed 10%, and the new-business margin should remain between 2.5% and 3.0% of the PVNBP. However, first-quarter 2012 life insurance results showed a decline in new business and new business margin of minus 14% to $196 million and minus 5.7 percentage points to 21.4%. Despite the subdued start to 2012, we believe ZIG will demonstrate progress toward its target to become one of the top five Europe-based global life insurers based on new business value. ZIG has reached this target in two quarters so far: fourth-quarter 2010 and second-quarter 2011.

ZIG's ERM program appears strong, in our opinion, providing management with an effective tool for maintaining risk at a level that we consider in line with the group's risk tolerance. We regard ZIG's risk management culture, emerging risk management, and strategic risk management as strong. Specific risk controls are either excellent or strong, in our view.

We regard ZIG's competitive position as very strong. The group is a premier provider of non-life insurance and has market-shaping positions in its three key markets, namely the U.S., the U.K., and continental Europe. In our view, earnings sustainability is underpinned by the P/C insurance emphasis of ZIG, with 58% of gross written premium (GWP; including Farmers Re), the stable fee income stream from the Farmers' Exchanges and the unit-linked orientation of Zurich's global life segment, with 54% of life assets in unit-linked life insurance.

We consider ZIG's capitalization as strong overall, but still as a relative weakness in the ratings profile. Capital adequacy as measured by our model is estimated to be at the border of the 'AA' and 'A' categories at year-end 2011 although comparably stable versus global multiline insurance peers. Very strong underlying earnings should support the group's ability for further capital generation in 2012 and 2013. Capitalization has, however, improved and is now more supportive of the current rating than previously.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that ZIG will be able to defend its very strong competitive position, continue to maintain very strong underlying profitability, and generate retained earnings at a level that should sustain strong capital adequacy.

We could lower the ratings if ZIG is unable to meet our earnings and capitalization expectations. We believe upward rating potential is remote at this stage.