(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21-

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions follow the sale of assets securing the DIVA loan, causing a loss to the senior lenders.

-- Swap break costs and fees will likely reduce recoverable proceeds from the sale and increase total losses.

-- Greater losses due to costs and fees will affect the junior classes and reduce credit enhancement for the senior classes.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class B and C notes to reflect this risk.

-- Titan Europe 2006-5 is a German CMBS transaction that comprises seven loans backed by office, retail, residential, and industrial assets.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Titan Europe 2006-5 PLC's class B and C notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions reflect our analysis of the implications of recent events for the creditworthiness of the notes.

The DIVA loan is a 10-year loan, the largest loan in the pool (39.2% of the pool by balance), and was scheduled to mature in July 2016. The loan defaulted in 2008, following insolvency of the borrowers and the sponsor.

On Oct. 18, 2011, we received notice that the property securing the DIVA loan was sold for an aggregate price of EUR205 million, and that completion is anticipated to take place in early 2012. As of the October interest payment date (IPD), the senior loan balance in this commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction was about EUR240 million. This implies a principal loss of at least EUR35 million, which according to our understanding of the transaction documents will be applied reverse-sequentially to the notes. Adding fees and swap break costs, we believe the principal losses could increase significantly above this amount, affecting the class C notes as well. Consequently, we have lowered our rating on this class.

The loss allocation to the junior classes will in turn reduce the credit support available to the senior classes, and thereby increase the risk of principal losses and interest shortfalls to these classes. As a consequence, we have lowered our rating on the class B notes.

Titan Europe 2006-5 is a CMBS transaction backed by seven loans. The loans are secured on a mixture of retail, office, industrial, and multifamily housing properties in Germany. All loans are scheduled to be repaid between October 2015 and July 2016, and the legal final maturity date of the transaction is in 2019.