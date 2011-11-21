(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21- After a surge in deal making in the first half of 2011, there has been a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the U.S. commodities and real estate markets in recent months as the economic recovery remains shaky, capital market volatility increases, and policymakers in the U.S. and Europe continue to struggle with various debt concerns and crises, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The article is titled "Reshuffling The Debt: U.S. Commodities And Real Estate M&A Jumps, Then Slows, With Economic Trends--Though Oil And Gas Deals Continue."

"In the third quarter, we saw some changes to, and withdrawals of, proposed deals by corporate borrowers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ket Gondha. "Lingering economic weakness could make for acquirers' post-transaction performance that is weaker than our expectations when deals were announced, though it is too soon to tell if any underperformance will have a material effect on ratings or outlooks across the sectors."

Standard & Poor's is publishing reports on the M&A activity and outlook in the following areas: commodities and real estate; health care, consumer products, and retail; utilities; and manufacturing and transportation. Earlier reports in the series on mergers and acquisitions included "Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates," published Oct. 13, 2011, and "M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors," published Sept. 26, 2011.

These articles are part of Standard & Poor's "Reshuffling The Debt" series, which we launched at the beginning of 2011. The series rekindles the "Leveraging Of America" series of articles that we published in 2007, which commented on the large increases in nonfinancial corporate issuers' debt leverage shortly before the Great Recession began.