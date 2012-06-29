Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Tate & Lyle PLC ------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Flavoring
extracts and
syrups, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 876570
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
09-Feb-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
12-Aug-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based Tate & Lyle PLC, a global provider of ingredients and solutions primarily to the food and beverage industries, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," with solid positions in its main markets, good profitability, and an increased emphasis on higher-value-added products. The ratings are also supported by our assessment of Tate & Lyle's financial risk profile as "intermediate," and our assumption that it will maintain what we consider a moderate financial policy, including its publicly stated maximum 2x net covenant leverage (equivalent to about 2.5x, on an Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis).
These strengths are tempered, however, by our opinion that most of the company's sweetener and starch volume output exhibits commodity-like features, and is therefore sensitive to supply-demand balance. Fluctuations in the price of sugar and corn are particular risk factors. The ratings are further constrained by Tate & Lyle's limited geographic diversity and its ongoing need to invest in innovation to sustain an adequate proportion of value-added products.
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Luxury carmaker BMW is considering moving planned production of an electric version of its Mini compact car to Germany from Britain in response to plans by London to leave the EU single market, the Handelsblatt daily newspaper reported.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.