Summary analysis -- Tate & Lyle PLC ------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Flavoring

extracts and

syrups, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 876570

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jul-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

09-Feb-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

12-Aug-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based Tate & Lyle PLC, a global provider of ingredients and solutions primarily to the food and beverage industries, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," with solid positions in its main markets, good profitability, and an increased emphasis on higher-value-added products. The ratings are also supported by our assessment of Tate & Lyle's financial risk profile as "intermediate," and our assumption that it will maintain what we consider a moderate financial policy, including its publicly stated maximum 2x net covenant leverage (equivalent to about 2.5x, on an Standard & Poor's-adjusted basis).

These strengths are tempered, however, by our opinion that most of the company's sweetener and starch volume output exhibits commodity-like features, and is therefore sensitive to supply-demand balance. Fluctuations in the price of sugar and corn are particular risk factors. The ratings are further constrained by Tate & Lyle's limited geographic diversity and its ongoing need to invest in innovation to sustain an adequate proportion of value-added products.