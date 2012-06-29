(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Cable & Wireless Communications PLC ----------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based telecommunications services provider Cable & Wireless
Communications PLC (CWC) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's
"significant" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile.
The "significant" financial risk profile primarily reflects the group's negative
discretionary cash flow (DCF) over the past couple of years, owing primarily to significant
shareholder returns, and its significant adjusted proportionate gross leverage. It also reflects
our concern that the group does not fully own its key assets (e.g., in Panama, Bahamas, and
Monaco), which leads to meaningful leakage of dividends to minority interests. However, these
weaknesses are partly offset by the fact that CWC has management control of its key assets and
there is a track record of subsidiaries steadily upstreaming dividends to CWC based on a
long-established dividend policy. The group's solid operating cash flow generation provides
further support to the financial risk profile.
The "fair" business risk profile reflects our opinion that the group will continue to face a
tough regulatory and competitive environment in its markets. We also view the group as being
moderately exposed to country risk, for example, in Jamaica. These negative factors are offset
by the group's leading market positions in most of the markets in which it operates, solid
profitability, and good geographic, product, and customer diversification.