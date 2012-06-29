(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
Summary analysis -- Cegedim S.A. ---------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-May-2012 B+/-- B+/--
10-Oct-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
10-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--
11-May-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on France-based healthcare software and services provider Cegedim
S.A. (Cegedim) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' views of its "fair"
business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria
define these terms.
The ratings mirror Cegedim's still low free cash flow generation in 2011,
compared with its debt amortization schedule. Our expectation of a flat 2012
performance for Cegedim, coupled with still-high capital expenditure (capex),
leads us to believe that its free cash flow will not reach EUR40 million at
year-end 2012.