June 29 -

Summary analysis -- UNUM Ltd. ------------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jul-2008 A-/-- --/--

06-May-2004 BBB+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Unum Ltd. (Unum), the U.K. operating subsidiary of U.S.-based insurer Unum Group (the group; A-/Positive/NR), reflect the company's strong competitive position and strong operating performance. The ratings are constrained, however, by Unum's concentration in group-risk benefits through one distribution channel, in one market. The ratings are also constrained by its status as a strategically important entity within the group. The rating on the core operating subsidiaries is currently 'A-', and the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Unum is 'a-'.

Unum benefits from a strong, but niche competitive, position in the U.K. group risk benefits market. This reflects its significant competitive advantages, particularly around claims management. Furthermore, the significant amounts of data available to Unum add to its competitive advantage. These advantages have helped Unum to maintain a dominant market share in the U.K. group income protection market, and we expect this to continue.

For some years, Unum has seen very strong returns on equity of close to 30%, while nonetheless maintaining strong capitalization. Recently this has declined to close to 20%, largely because of statistical variations in claims experience, a more competitive pricing environment, and economic pressures. We expect to see some negative pressures in the shorter term, but there may be some upside potential in the longer term. We expect that Unum's return on equity, which has been trending down in recent years, may experience further negative pressures but will likely stay above 15% over the ratings horizon. We expect Unum's benefit ratio to stay close to 70%.

Currently, the bulk of Unum's business is within the group income protection segment of the insurance market, although sales of group life have been growing recently. The business is distributed through independent financial advisers (IFAs) and employee benefit consultants (EBCs). Geographically, Unum operates solely in the U.K. (having exited nonmaterial operations in The Netherlands and France), thereby constraining its competitive position in the wider European market.

Unum is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unum European Holding Co. Ltd. (not rated), and ultimate ownership rests with the group. Standard & Poor's considers Unum as strategically important to the group. Nevertheless, we do not factor any notches of implied support into the rating on Unum.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Unum reflects our view that it is likely to maintain its competitive advantages in the group income protection market segment. We believe there is limited upside rating potential over the next two years as the rating on Unum is currently limited under Standard & Poor's group rating methodology. The principal operating entities of the ultimate parent (the group) are currently on a positive outlook. Even if this results in an upgrade, we would expect the rating on Unum to remain constrained; this reflects the fact that as a strategically important entity it is capped at one notch below the group rating under our group rating methodology.

If any of the below are not met, a rating review may follow:

-- Our expectations for operating performance, including our expectation that the return on equity will remain above 15%. Benefit ratios in excess of 75% over multiple quarters across the rating horizon or averaged across a full year are also likely to trigger a rating review.

-- We expect Unum to constitute at least 5% of group earnings over the next three years.

-- We expect Unum to maintain coverage of the regulatory minimum margin (RMM) at not less than 1.75x.

-- We further expect the company to maintain its no. 1 market position in the group income protection market.