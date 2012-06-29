(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Norsk Hydro ASA ------------------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Mult. CUSIP6: 656531

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Nov-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

20-Mar-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

03-Aug-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bbb-', to which we add one notch for what we view as a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support for Hydro from the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+), if needed. Our view of Hydro's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate" shape our assessment of its SACP.

The company's satisfactory business risk profile is underpinned by its position as the world's fifth-largest primary aluminum producer, with smelter capacity of 2.1 million tons. This includes Hydro's completed Qatalum smelter plant in Qatar, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Qatar Petroleum (AA/Stable/--). Other strengths are its integration into competitive electricity generation in Norway and since 2011 into alumina and bauxite production in Brazil, with outputs of 5.3 million tons and 8.2 million tons, respectively, in 2011. The volatility of the global aluminum industry largely constrains Hydro's business risk profile, and the company's position only in the middle of the cost curve implies a high sensitivity to aluminum prices with particularly weak profits in downturns (as in 2009).