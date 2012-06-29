(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 - Labco SAS's recent announcement confirms market rumours that a number
of unsolicited non-binding offers have been made to acquire the company. Media reports also
suggest the likely bidders are Private Equity sponsors seeking to utilise their under-deployed
funds in an existing and stable leverage buyout story.
Labco's current Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook,
reflects its high net lease adjusted leverage of 5.5x (adjusted for acquisitions) and its
current acquisitive growth strategy. If one of these bids became more binding Fitch would
consider a rating action.
Labco's Senior Secured Notes are currently rated 'BB-' with a recovery rating of 'RR3'.