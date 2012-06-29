(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings says that Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) letter of intent to acquire Monoprix will not impact its Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook.

The price agreed is in line with Fitch's expectation and the potential cash disbursement will occur only in 2013. The transaction will enable Casino to gain full access to Monoprix's cash flow and further simplify Casino's operational and management structure in the near term in France. Monoprix paid about EUR64m of dividends to Casino out of a total EBITDA of about EUR350m in FYE11.

The evaluation of Monoprix's put option at EUR1.2bn is in line with the latest evaluation of Monoprix recorded in Casino's 2010 accounts.

Assuming the full amount is financed by debt, the impact on Casino's ratios would be about -0.3x in Casino's leverage ratio in FY13, reducing Casino's rating headroom after it recently announced its deleveraging plan of EUR1.5bn in 2012 thanks notably to gross cash proceeds of EUR800m-EUR900m to be received in 2012 from the Mercialys transaction.

This agreement is still subject to the agreement of the French Competition Authority due to Casino's strong market share in some cities in France. Therefore, due to potential asset divestments, the negative impact on Casino's future lease adjusted debt Casino debt ratio should be more limited.

Fitch currently forecasts Casino's lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR ratio at about 3.5x-3.6x for 2012 (3.9x in FYE11) which is in line with the company's 'BBB-' rating.