OVERVIEW
-- Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (NAF) is a
J-REIT specializing in residential properties.
-- Amid signs of increased stability in the residential
property rental market, NAF has launched equity offerings and
pursued external growth. These moves have enabled the J-REIT to
improve its business profile, particularly the diversity and
profitability of its portfolio, as well as its financial
standing.
-- We have revised to stable from negative the outlook on
the long-term rating on NAF.
-- We have affirmed our long-term and short-term corporate
credit ratings and unsecured debt ratings on NAF because the
J-REIT has a strong business position and a high-quality real
estate portfolio, allowing it to generate stable cash flows.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has
revised to stable from negative the outlook on its long-term
corporate credit rating on Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.
(NAF). At the same time, we have affirmed our 'A+' long-term and
'A-1' short-term ratings on NAF, as well as our 'A+' ratings on
NAF's series 1 and series 2 unsecured J-REIT bonds.
We today revised the outlook on the long-term rating on NAF
because:
-- Amid signs of increased stability in the residential
property market, NAF has acquired multiple properties, while
securing acquisition yields that we consider reasonable. This
has enabled the Japanese REIT (J-REIT) to improve its business
profile, particularly the diversity and profitability of its
portfolio.
-- NAF's financial indicators have improved to a degree. In
particular, NAF's debt-to-total assets ratio, although still
fairly high, has declined moderately because the J-REIT has
conducted equity offerings. In addition, NAF's interest coverage
indicators have recovered and are now virtually in line with
previous levels.
In terms of portfolio size, NAF ranks relatively high among
the listed J-REITs that specialize in residential properties. As
for NAF's credit quality, the J-REIT maintains a strong business
position and generates stable cash flows from its high-quality
portfolio of residential properties for lease, which have high
occupancy rates. Accordingly, we today affirmed our long-term
and short-term corporate credit ratings on NAF.
Business conditions in the residential property rental
market seem to be stabilizing. Specifically, occupancy rates
have generally bottomed out, and the decline in rent levels
appears to have virtually come to a halt as the supply of newly
constructed properties in the market is receding.
NAF's operating strategy is to invest in high-quality
residential properties that are, for the most part, located in
the 23 wards of Tokyo, backed by the real estate management and
development capabilities, and brand recognition of its sponsor,
Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2). As of Nov.
30, 2011, NAF owned a portfolio of 86 residential properties
with a total purchase price of about JPY229.5 billion.
In its 11th six-month fiscal term (ended Aug. 31, 2011), NAF
raised JPY22.1 billion through equity offerings and acquired 20
properties for a total purchase price of JPY36.7 billion. These
include relatively new, high-quality properties, such as
Shibaura Island Air Tower (Minato Ward, Tokyo; purchase price:
about JPY7.9 billion), that it purchased from its sponsor. NAF
also increased its ownership stake in another property during
the same fiscal term.
Meanwhile, for the first time since listing, NAF has
acquired other types of housing assets, such as student
dormitories and corporate housing facilities, which the J-REIT
categorizes as "other accommodation assets." Although these
assets are managed by one company, which entails a degree of
operational risk, we consider any possible adverse impact on
cash flow to be limited because: (1) these assets can be easily
converted into typical rental properties; and (2) the total
purchase price of the assets represents only about 3.5% of the
total value of NAF's portfolio. In addition, portfolio
profitability has improved moderately because the properties
that the J-REIT purchased in the 11th fiscal term command higher
average yields than those acquired before that term.
As of Nov. 30, 2011, NAF's portfolio featured 86 residential
properties for lease (about 9,000 residential units), suggesting
that portfolio diversification has progressed significantly. The
J-REIT has improved its business profile, particularly the
diversity and profitability of its portfolio, since it resumed
its external growth strategy in 2009.
NAF aims to maintain its ratio of debt to total assets at a
relatively conservative level of between 40% and 50% (cruising
level). The ratio of debt to total assets, which hovered at
levels that we considered fairly high over the last few years,
declined moderately following the J-REIT's equity offerings, to
about 51.8% as of the end of the 11th fiscal term. The ratio of
debt to capital (interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities + total net assets), as defined by Standard &
Poor's) stood at about 53.0% as of the end of the same fiscal
term. Although its still fairly high debt ratios are a negative
credit factor, NAF's funding conditions have been improving and
it is able to secure funds in a stable manner. The share of
unrealized losses to the total value of NAF's portfolio has
declined moderately after peaking in the seventh fiscal term
(ended Aug. 31, 2009). Furthermore, the J-REIT's cash flow has
increased and its debt ratios have declined slightly. As a
result, its interest coverage indicators have recovered and are
now virtually in line with previous levels.
NAF has shifted its focus to external growth in an effort to
meet its near-term growth targets (portfolio size: JPY300
billion, or 10,000 residential units) because it believes that
the residential market has reached bottom. Accordingly, to
maintain our ratings on NAF, we need to see whether the J-REIT
is able to strike a balance between achieving external growth
and maintaining its financial health by controlling debt levels.
NAF is expected to maintain good credit quality, backed by
its strong business position, its well-diversified portfolio of
well-managed and well-maintained rental properties, its adequate
liquidity on hand, and its high financial flexibility. We see
little likelihood of the ratings on NAF being raised because the
J-REIT's ratio of debt to total assets is somewhat high. On the
other hand, we may consider lowering the ratings on NAF if the
J-REIT's debt profile, capital structure, and interest coverage
indicators worsen again, and if it suffers prolonged weakness in
its financial indicators, particularly if its ratio of debt to
total assets rises to and remains above 55%.