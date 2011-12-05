(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has revised South Korea-based POSCO's Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating have been affirmed at 'A-' respectively. The agency has also affirmed POSCO's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.

The Outlook revision reflects POSCO's worsened leverage as the steel industry cycle is hitting a trough. POSCO is expanding domestically and overseas to increase its scale and increase access to raw materials through greenfield projects and acquisitions. While the expansion is expected to further strengthen POSCO's market position and business profile in the long run, the recent capex and acquisitions, including that of Daewoo International, have resulted in a significant increase in debt, putting pressure on its credit profile.

As of end-Q311, POSCO's total debt was KRW27.4trn, more than double the level at end-2009. Net leverage (adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR) rose to 1.5x in 2010 from 0.6x in 2009 and is expected to stay above 2x this year and 2012. In Fitch's view, the more highly leveraged balance sheet renders the company more vulnerable to industry volatility.

The short-term industry outlook is also under pressure from slowing demand for steel. The strong performance of steel-consuming industries seen in H111 proved short-lived as Europe's sovereign debt crisis and China's credit tightening gathered momentum. While the auto industry outlook is still robust, the consumer electronics and shipbuilding industries are starting to see a slowdown, which will likely affect steel demand.

POSCO's recent Q311 earnings were impacted by not only slowing demand but also by high raw material costs due to purchases made before iron ore or coal prices started to fall. While raw material cost pressure might ease in the coming months, reduced steel demand is likely to result in weaker steel prices, putting further pressure on margins. Given export margins are typically lower than domestic margins, rising exports, due to increased supply and slowing demand in the domestic market, have also been eroding POSCO's profitability.

Nevertheless, POSCO remains one of the region's lowest-cost steel producers, comparing favorably with other major steel producers in North Asia and this will enable the company to better weather a downturn than its competitors. Its dominant position in each of its product lines in the Korean steel market and the fact that a majority of its products are premium steel products also allow it to maintain strong pricing power.

Negative rating guidelines include material weakening in profitability in its steel operations and further deterioration in net leverage above 2x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include generation of sizable positive free cash flow, combined with improved profitability and net leverage falling below 2x on a sustained basis.