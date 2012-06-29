Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC ---- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Pumps and pumping
equipment
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jun-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Russian pump and oil and gas equipment manufacturer HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (HMS) are primarily constrained by our view of its narrow geographical diversification and the risk inherent in doing business in Russia, which accounts for about 90% of the group's total revenues. The execution risk HMS faces on the delivery of contracts is another ratings constraint. In our opinion, the group's lump sum contracts leave it exposed to potential unexpected cost overruns. This risk is reinforced by HMS Group's concentration on large contracts like those signed on the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline (ESPO) project with OAO AK Transneft (BBB/Stable/--).
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.