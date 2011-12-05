(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'Fitch A-(ind)' rating to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd's (JKIL) additional INR1,150m fund-based working capital facilities, and a 'Fitch A1(ind)' rating to its INR2,000m non-fund based working capital facilities.

JKIL's ratings are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)';

- INR225m long-term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)';

- INR2,500m fund-based working capital facilities (enhanced from INR1,350m): 'Fitch A-(ind)'; and

- INR5,000m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced from INR3,000m): 'Fitch A1(ind)'.

For more information on JKIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "J Kumar Infra Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'FitchA1(ind)'", dated 23 August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.