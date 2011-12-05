(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'Fitch A-(ind)' rating
to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd's (JKIL) additional
INR1,150m fund-based working capital facilities, and a 'Fitch
A1(ind)' rating to its INR2,000m non-fund based working capital
facilities.
JKIL's ratings are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)';
- INR225m long-term loan: 'Fitch A-(ind)';
- INR2,500m fund-based working capital facilities (enhanced
from INR1,350m): 'Fitch A-(ind)'; and
- INR5,000m non-fund based working capital limits (enhanced
from INR3,000m): 'Fitch A1(ind)'.
For more information on JKIL's rating rationale, please
refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "J Kumar Infra
Affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'FitchA1(ind)'", dated 23 August
2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.