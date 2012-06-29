(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Veolia Water Central Ltd. ------------------------------ 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Water Supply
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-May-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
23-Jun-2004 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£200 mil 5.875% nts due 07/13/2026 BBB+/WatchN 12-May-2010